DECATUR — Norma Jean Maxedon, 93, of Decatur, passed away on December 12, 2020 at her residence.
Norma was born on October 28, 1927 in Decatur, the daughter of Lester B. and Catherine Elston. Norma was survived by her husband of 46 years, Jack W. Maxedon. Norma is also survived by her daughter: Charmaine (Dennis) Barton of Palm Coast, FL; son: Rick (Karen) Beaman of Orlando, FL; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her close friend: Amy Trostle of Decatur, IL; two sisters: Ruth Fifer of Riverview, FL and Kay Kohlbecker of Winchester, KY. Norma was preceded in death by her parents.
Norma was retired from Illinois Power. She loved her children and grandchildren.
Private graveside services to celebrate Norma's life will be held at French Cemetery in Allenville, IL. The family has entrusted Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services with her funeral arrangements. Please view her obituary and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.