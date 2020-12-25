Norma Jean Maxedon

Norma was born on October 28, 1927 in Decatur, the daughter of Lester B. and Catherine Elston. Norma was survived by her husband of 46 years, Jack W. Maxedon. Norma is also survived by her daughter: Charmaine (Dennis) Barton of Palm Coast, FL; son: Rick (Karen) Beaman of Orlando, FL; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her close friend: Amy Trostle of Decatur, IL; two sisters: Ruth Fifer of Riverview, FL and Kay Kohlbecker of Winchester, KY. Norma was preceded in death by her parents.