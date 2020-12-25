 Skip to main content
Norma Jean Maxedon
Norma Jean Maxedon

DECATUR — Norma Jean Maxedon, 93, of Decatur, passed away on December 12, 2020 at her residence.

Norma was born on October 28, 1927 in Decatur, the daughter of Lester B. and Catherine Elston. Norma was survived by her husband of 46 years, Jack W. Maxedon. Norma is also survived by her daughter: Charmaine (Dennis) Barton of Palm Coast, FL; son: Rick (Karen) Beaman of Orlando, FL; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her close friend: Amy Trostle of Decatur, IL; two sisters: Ruth Fifer of Riverview, FL and Kay Kohlbecker of Winchester, KY. Norma was preceded in death by her parents.

Norma was retired from Illinois Power. She loved her children and grandchildren.

Private graveside services to celebrate Norma's life will be held at French Cemetery in Allenville, IL. The family has entrusted Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services with her funeral arrangements. Please view her obituary and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.

