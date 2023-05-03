Dec. 12, 1927 - May 2, 2023

DECATUR — Norma Jean Rodgers, 95, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully at 11:40 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Randall Residence of Decatur.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., until service time on Friday morning. Interment will be in the Weldon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Norma was born December 12, 1927, in DeWitt County, IL, the daughter of Everett M. and Reatha Mae (Turpin) Fugate. She was married to Harold Rodgers. Norma had retired as a secretary from Federal Kemper Insurance Company. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Surviving are her children: David Rodgers (Connie) of Rural Maroa, Paula Hall (Mike) of Mt. Zion, and Monte Rodgers (Brenda) of Decatur; brother, Donald Fugate (Marilyn) of Clinton; sister, Mary Lou Ferguson (Mert) of Decatur; grandchildren: Mike Rodgers (Heather), Nick Rodgers (Jennifer), Jamie Parrish (Clint), Austin Rodgers, Kristen Frigerio (Glen), Melissa Cotton (Kyle), and Matthew Rodgers (Tori); great-grandchildren: Emma, Goldie, Hazel Scout, and Otto, Coehn, Dixie and Josephine, Riley, Luke, and Liam, Tyler, Sutton, and Walker.

Norma was preceded in death by her son Kenneth.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Randall Residence of Decatur and Dr. Robert Pabalate and staff for all the care and compassion shown to Norma and her family.