BINGHAM — Norma Jean (Waters) Fish, age 83, passed away on April 1, 2021 after a lengthy illness. She knowingly left this earthly place to meet her loving God and rejoin the past family and friends of her life.

She leaves behind her husband, Ross D. Fish and son, Tom E. Waters (Michele) of Temecula, CA; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by two of her children: Don Waters (Lori), Pam Marshall-Schmidt (Leo); former husband, Norman R. Waters.

Born Norma Jean Owens on April 15, 1937 and raised in Quincy, IL, she moved to Decatur, IL with her then husband, where she raised her children and later settled in the area of Bingham, IL.

Norma Jean enjoyed many things in the later times of her life such as daily coffee at her home with her husband, Ross and friends and neighbors. A great cook and hard worker. She looked forward to the enjoyment of meeting lifelong friends on annual trips to the Wisconsin Dells.

In her younger years she was a great Mother to her children and a second Mother to the neighborhood children. Her opened heart and caring advice guided many children to adulthood over a warm tea, toast, or meal if needed. She was a sanctuary to many. Being kind, caring and compassionate, she will be missed by those who knew her well.