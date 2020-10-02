KNOXVILLE — Norma Jean Willmirth, 95, of Knoxville, IL, formerly of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Norma was born in Taylorville, IL on January 22, 1925 to Edgar and Hazel Bertsch. She married Leroy Willmirth on May 24, 1947. He survives. She is also survived by a brother Bill (Pat) Bertsch, daughters Linda (John) Burris, Patricia (Bruce) Alleman, six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Roger, sisters Elsie Eilers, Geneva Burns, Pearl Radcliff and Barbara Dobbs, and daughter Sharon Martakis.

Norma worked in various school cafeterias and managed the cafeteria at Progress School. She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Decatur.

Norma enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a big Chicago Cubs fan and attended many games with her husband. Norma loved playing cards every night with her husband for many years.