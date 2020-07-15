× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Norma Jean Wilson, age 93, of Decatur passed away on July 13, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth.

Norma was born September 6, 1926 in Forrest, IL, the daughter of John E. and Lucille Havener Branson. Norma married James R. Wilson on March 4, 1943 in Clayton, MO. James passed away March 26, 2019.

Norma is survived by 3 children: James Wilson, Sally Woodworth, and Joanne Burris, 2 sisters: Carol Patrick, and Patricia Habeck; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren, 3 nieces and 3 nephews. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, 2 brothers, 2 nephews and 1 great-granddaughter.

Norma was a dog lover. She loved to collect dolls and loved attending auctions.

Services for Norma will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 17 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL. Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed, and facemasks are required for those in attendance. Memorials may be made to the Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation.

Please view Norma's obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.