DECATUR — Norma Jean Wortman, 95, of Decatur, passed away on December 9, 2021, in her residence at Glenwood Assisted Living Facility in Mt. Zion.

Jean was born in Decatur, IL, on March 28, 1926, the youngest daughter of Cecil and Lulu (Morgan) Lyda. She married Edwin F. Wortman on January 5, 1947, in Decatur, IL. For most of her adult life, she was a stay-at-home mother. Jean was active in the PTA organization and spent years as a Cub Scout den mother. In her later years she enjoyed traveling. Jean was a big Cub fan, attending her first Cub game at Wrigley Field at the age of 92.

Jean's family included daughter, Phyllis Prell (John) of Fort Smith, AR; son, Michael Wortman (Mary) of Decatur; daughter, Cynthia Betts (deceased); son, David Wortman (Debbie) of Elizabethton, TN; son, Charles Wortman (deceased); daughter, Kathleen Limer (deceased); son, Timothy Wortman (Becky) of Decatur; daughter, Patricia Wiesehan of Barnhart, MO; 21 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Jean will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Monday, December 13, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon. Burial at Graceland Cemetery will follow the service. Pall bearers will be Jean's grandsons: Eric Wortman, Evan Wortman, Robert Betts, Tom Betts, Charles Wortman Jr., Glen Harmison, Frank Harmison, Timothy Wortman Jr., Kevin Wortman, and Andy Wiesehan.

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

The family would like to thank the employees and staff of Glenwood Assisted Living, Traditions Hospice Care, and Community Home Care for their gracious assistance with our loved one.