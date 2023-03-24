MONTICELLO — Norma June Gadbury was born October 18, 1928, to Lloyd and Helen (Bohlen) Gregory in Moweaqua IL. She graduated as Salutatorian of her H.S. class in 1946. She graduated from Illinois State Normal University in three years with a degree in Education.

While at college she played clarinet in the All Girls Marching Band and met the love of her life Les Gadbury at ISNU. They were married August 13, 1949, in Decatur IL.

Norma taught Elementary School in Normal before moving to Atwood IL.

Norma, Les and their family moved to Monticello in 1958. Norma kept busy as a coaches' wife, homemaker, substitute teacher, and volunteer with Kirby Auxiliary and Monticello Faith in Action.

After Les retired they enjoyed traveling to see children and grandchildren. They were able to travel the country attending Les' Marine Reunions.

Norma enjoyed exercise class, walking, biking, reading, and playing bridge. She was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her five children: Greg (Linda) Gadbury of Champaign, Gaye (Ron) Kulenkamp of Florida, Gloria (Mike) Cardoni of Monticello, Gwen (Jackie) Donnals of Champaign, and Gary (Carol) Gadbury of Manhattan, KS. Norma also had 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Les; and her brothers: Lloyd (Joyce) and Mark (Von) Gregory; and two grandchildren: Jamie Gady and Kara Kulenkamp.

Norma's kind and gentle soul and beautiful smile will always be remembered and missed.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Monticello United Methodist Church with visitation for one hour before the funeral service. Burial will be at the Monticello Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Monticello Methodist Church and Arbor Rose of Monticello.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.