DECATUR — Norma L. Thompson, 83, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Norma was born August 22, 1936 in Du Quoin, Illinois, the daughter of Carl and Ruby (Fagg) Berner. She retired from Northtown Bank and was a member of Northwest Christian Church. Norma enjoyed RV traveling with her husband. She married Reed Thompson on October 27, 1956.

Norma is survived by her husband Reed, son Ernie Thompson, brothers Edward Berner and Ernest “Corky” (Sheila) Berner, and grandsons Alexander and Clayton Thompson.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents and son Kenneth Thompson.

Services to celebrate Norma's life will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel in Decatur. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Northwest Christian Church.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

