March 12, 1934 - July 3, 2023

DECATUR — Norma Lee Dora Marquis, 89, of Decatur, IL, passed away on July 3, 2023. She went to be with her beloved husband Dwight Pence Marquis on his birthday.

Norma was born on March 12, 1934, the daughter of Rubin Ray and Blanch Louise (Gallup) Cole. She married Dwight Pence Marquis on August 1, 1952, in Decatur. She was a proud farm wife and devoted mother to their four children. She belonged to the VFW, the Moose Lodge, and the Daughters of the American Legion. She enjoyed mushroom hunting in her spare time. The most precious part of her life was her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and she was involved in many of her grandchildren's activities. Norma's own words were, "I lived for my family."

Norma is survived by her children: Phillip (Phyllis) Marquis of Warrensburg, Randy (Debbie) Marquis of Assumption, and Brian (Sandy) Marquis of Decatur; nine grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; daughter Dawn Marquis; one brother; two sisters; and one great-grandchild.

The family of Norma Marquis would like to extend a very special thank-you to Dr. Velasco for his extraordinary care and warmth during her illness.

Visitation for Norma will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial in Graceland Cemetery will follow the service.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

