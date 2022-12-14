Feb. 11, 1940 - Dec. 8, 2022

DECATUR — Norma Lee Hazelrigg, of Decatur, our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away December 8, 2022.

Norma was born to Helen Marie Alumbaugh and Hugh J. Kelly on February 11, 1940. She married David T. Hazelrigg on December 22, 1962, in Decatur.

Norma graduated from Millikin University with a BS in Education in 1962. Norma received a MS in Education from Illinois State University with additional graduate work from Eastern Illinois, Illinois State and the University of Illinois. Norma taught for fifty-one years in the Decatur Public Schools. She taught in every grade level from kindergarten to sixth grade. She also became a Reading Strategist-Instructional Coach. Teaching kindergarten was her enduring love and her greatest passion was that of reading.

Norma was a member of Alpha Chi Omega at Millikin University where she became House Corp president for numerous years as an Alumni. She was a longtime member of Delta Kappa Gama-Beta Phi, Beta Sigma, Who's Who in American Education and All States Club.

Surviving are her husband, David of Forsyth; daughter, Kelly Nicole of Forsyth; sons: Jeffrey Todd of St. Louis, Matthew (Cera) of Bloomington, IL; brother, Jim Kelly of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Debbie Hazelrigg of Cozemel; grandchildren: Sam of Decatur, Jake (Nicole) of Decatur, Brittany of Florida, Zach (Jessica) of Arizona, Kayla of Washington; great-grandchildren: Bentley and Bryant of Decatur, Nova and Aria of Arizona; special family friend, Michelle (Doug) Vanderberg of Decatur.

Norma was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Marie and Hugh; and her beloved son, Michael David.

Norma will be extremely missed and fondly loved. What a lovely person we have lost from our tree.

Memorial service will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, at St Paul's Lutheran Church. Visitation from 11:00 - 1:00 with service immediately following.

Memorials may be made to Decatur School s Foundation 101 W. Cerro Gordo Street Decatur, IL, 62523.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.