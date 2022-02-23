DECATUR — Norma Lou (Summar) Binkley-Russell, 90, passed away at 1:35 AM on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Norma was born on October 3, 1931 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Thomas VanBuren Summar and Ollie May Eunice (Ditty) Summar. She married Clarence Junior Binkley in August of 1949. He passed away in August 1971. She then married Roy Russell in December of 1975. He passed away in August of 2018.

Norma was active in the Ladies VFW Auxiliary, a big lover of country music, loved to dance, was a big fan of Wheel of Fortune, enjoyed doing crafts, was an awesome cook (everyone loved her noodles), and she loved traveling with her family.

She is survived by two sons: Charles E. Binkley and wife Diana of Decatur, IL, and Johnny Ray Binkley and wife Debbie of Decatur, IL; three sisters: Betty Polley of Decatur, IL, Mary Morey of Spokane, WA, and Janice White of Washington, IL; six grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; and her dog Bodie.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, three brothers, one sister, and one grandson Dennis Binkley.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg, IL. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice of any animal rescue or shelter.

