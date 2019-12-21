FORSYTH -- Norma Rose Mason, M.D. age 89 years, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 2-5 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Cedar Park Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church or Special Olympics.
Norma was born June 10, 1930, in Chicago, loving daughter of the late Michael V. and Edna M. Mason and was the dear sister of the late Warren E. Mason and sister-in-law of Patricia F. Mason and the late Lorraine Hudson, fond aunt to Terrence M. Mason (Peggy) and Michele M. Hurley (Michael), great-aunt to Megan, Bridget Mason, Maggie Mehalek (Michael), Clare Spencer (Chris), Sarah Ruzich (James), Tricia Van Huisen (Travis), Joseph Hurley (Colleen) and Sheila Wood (Daniel), and great-great-aunt to thirteen.
Norma was the past director of Adolf Meyer Zone Center and was a member of Central Christian Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
