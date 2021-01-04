DECATUR - Norma "Tiny" J. Webb, 86, of Decatur, IL went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 28, 2020.

She was born in Decatur, IL where she met and married Dean E. Webb on March, 29, 1962. Together they were blessed with six children.

Norma was well known in the Decatur community for her life-long career in the restaurant business and her love of elaborate decorating for holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas.

She is survived by her brother, Edward Hull (Vonnie), her husband, Dean; five of her children: Ramona Williams (Duwayne), Sheilia Moore (Tim), Dean Webb, Jr., Madeline Folden (Dave), and Linda Strohl; seven grandchildren and several precious great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; her daughter, Sue Mayberry and grandson, Ryan Hubner.

Honoring Norma's wishes a visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Moran & Goebel with burial immediately following.

The family of Norma Webb is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.