GREENUP -- Norman Dwight Wattleworth, age 91, of Greenup, IL passed away at 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Simple Blessings, Casey, IL.

He was born May 12, 1928 in Yale, IL, the son of Dwight Russel Wattleworth and Mildred Juanita Chapman Wattleworth. On May 10, 1948 he married Thelma Joann Matheny in Henderson, KY.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Joann Wattleworth of Greenup, IL; sons, Gary Wattleworth (Marilyn) of Yale, IL and Rick Wattleworth (Anita) of Yale, IL; brother, Keith Wattleworth (Maggie) of Casey, IL; four grandchildren, Bryan Wattleworth (Merrie), Eric Wattleworth (Rebecca), Tara Warfield (Duane) and Matt Wattleworth (Natasha); ten great grandchildren and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister in law, Janine Perry Wattleworth.

Norman was a 1946 graduate of Casey High School. Norman was a lifetime farmer, truck driver and the Crooked Creek Township Road Commissioner for 12 years. He enjoyed carpentry work and was known to be a Jack of all trades but a master of none. He and Joann were faithful members of Hazel Dell Church of God. Norman was a member of the 32nd Degree Mason.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Markwell Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Harper and Rev. Rick Emrich officiating. Burial will follow in Hazel Dell South Cemetery, Hazel Dell, IL. Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Markwell Funeral Home, 200 N. Central Ave., Casey, IL. Memorial donations may be made to Carle Hospice, 1813 W Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61821. To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, IL is in charge of the arrangements.

