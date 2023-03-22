July 7, 1929 - March 7, 2023

FORT MYERS, Florida — Norman Hawbaker, 93, passed away on March 7, 2023, in Fort Myers, FL. He was born in Macon County, IL, to Lola and Leslie Hawbaker.

After returning from Korea as a sergeant in the Army, he married Joyce in 1955. They had four children and were married for 67 years. Norman worked at Caterpillar in Decatur IL, from 1955 until his retirement in 1985. Norman was active in the community, serving on the Macon County Board, the Long Creek Township Board, Decatur Chapter of EAA, and President of AFS at Lakeview HS. He attended Central United Methodist Church and Antioch Christian Church.

Norman is survived by his wife, Joyce; and daughters: Pam Williams (Jim), Brenda Lewis, Connie Vahlkamp (Steve); and son, Timmy. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed!

The Celebration of Life Service will be held at America Outdoors Rec Hall, and live-streamed on Facebook Live, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.