DECATUR — Norman Eugene Carney Sr., 90, of Decatur, IL, passed away February 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital.

Norman was born May 3, 1929 in Coulterville, IL, the son of, Robert and Geneva (Oliver) Carney. He married Mattie Bell Taylor and they married for 25 years.

Norman worked as a construction laborer for many years. He liked to hunt and fish.

Surviving are his children, Yvonne Carney of Decatur, Norman E. Carney Jr. Of Urbana, IL, Shiela Jennings (Brian) of Lincolnton, NC, Michael R. Carney (Annie) of Suffolk, VA, Lasonja Lofton (Chris) of Ohio; five siblings; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Norma Jean, and six siblings.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM, Saturday 29, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM till noon at the funeral home.

Memorials: Donor's Choice.

Condolences may be left to Norman's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

