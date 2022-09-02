 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norman Lee Imel

DECATUR — Norman Lee Imel, 88, of Decatur, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Life Four Square Church (2954 W. Ash Avenue, Decatur, IL, 62526). Visitation one hour before service at the church. Burial Lake Bank Cemetery.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

