Macon - Norman Lee Lillpop, 77, of Macon, passed away, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Norman was born March 13, 1943 in Moweaqua, the son of Virgil “Vern” and Helen (Wise) Lillpop. He was a farmer for over fifty-six years and a dealer with Perkinson Fertilizer. He served as the Milam Township Road Commissioner and Trustee for thirty-four years. Norman was a past board member of the Macon County Farm Bureau and Farm Credit Services. Norman was a member of the Morningstar Gospel Group for twenty-five years and sang with the Barber Shoppers. He was a member of Sanner Chapel United Methodist Church for sixty years. Norman married Karen Haynes on August 15, 1965.

Norman is survived by his wife Karen, sons Matt (Angela) Lillpop and Tim (Silver) Lillpop, grandchildren Joshua Lillpop, Brodie Lillpop, Nathanial Smith, and Nikki Ellegood, and brothers Jerry Lillpop and Rodney (Sharon) Lillpop.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents and brother Kent Lillpop.