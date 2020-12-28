DECATUR - Norman Odale Brumett, 84, of Decatur, formerly of Warrensburg and Inverness, FL, went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare in Mt. Zion.
Norman was born on February 5, 1936, in Warrensburg, IL son of Odale and Marguerite (Koons) Brumett. He married Alice Henderson on September 8, 1957, in Decatur.
Norman joined the Air National Guard 170th Fighter Interceptor Squadron on December 16, 1953 while still in high school. After graduation, Norman went to Clark Air Force Base in California for Air Force Police School. Norman received the highest security clearance awarded. He was activated during the Berlin Cold War Conflict and retired in December 1964.
In 1984, he helped to organize the Warrensburg Country Squares square dance club and was president for several years. In 1987, Norman was named the Outstanding Citizen of Warrensburg by the Lions Club for his work in organizing the Warrensburg Celebration for 3 years.
Norman attended First Christian Church of Decatur before moving to Florida where he joined the First Church of God in Iverness and was an ordained Elder there for several years.
Norman was employed by Caterpillar Tractor Company for 31-1/2 years in Quality Control and retired in 1986. Then he was an insurance agent for O'dell Wathan Insurance Company, retiring in 1997. After moving to Florida, Norman helped his wife with a craft business.
Norman is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alice of Decatur; children: AliceJo (Eric) Rhodes, Martin (Patricia) Brumett, and Terri Linder; grandchildren: Angela (Seth) Wiseman, William (Amy) Brumett, Brooke (Andrew) Underwood, Morgan (Tommy) Henrich, Garrett Rhodes, Madison Rhodes; great-grandchildren: Greysen Wiseman, Nash Wiseman, Emma Brumett, Claire Brumett, Jaxon Underwood, Quinn Underwood, Harper Underwood; brothers: Lloyd (Mary Kay) Brumett, Albert (Ada) Brumett.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, and son-in-law Dr. Ronald Linder.
There will be a celebration of Norman's life and burial at Bushnell National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL, with full military rites, at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
