DECATUR - Norman Odale Brumett, 84, of Decatur, formerly of Warrensburg and Inverness, FL, went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare in Mt. Zion.

Norman was born on February 5, 1936, in Warrensburg, IL son of Odale and Marguerite (Koons) Brumett. He married Alice Henderson on September 8, 1957, in Decatur.

Norman joined the Air National Guard 170th Fighter Interceptor Squadron on December 16, 1953 while still in high school. After graduation, Norman went to Clark Air Force Base in California for Air Force Police School. Norman received the highest security clearance awarded. He was activated during the Berlin Cold War Conflict and retired in December 1964.

In 1984, he helped to organize the Warrensburg Country Squares square dance club and was president for several years. In 1987, Norman was named the Outstanding Citizen of Warrensburg by the Lions Club for his work in organizing the Warrensburg Celebration for 3 years.

Norman attended First Christian Church of Decatur before moving to Florida where he joined the First Church of God in Iverness and was an ordained Elder there for several years.