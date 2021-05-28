NAPLES, Florida — Norman Stivers 85, of Naples, FL, formerly of Decatur, IL passed away May 25, 2021, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Thursday, June 3, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The family will receive friend for visitation beginning at 10:00 AM Thursday morning until service time at the church. Interment will be private at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

He was born June 30, 1935 in Decatur, Illinois the son of Edward and Lillian (Collier) Stivers. Norman graduated from Decatur High School in 1953 and served in the navy aboard the USS Helena until 1959. He then met and married the love of his life, Mary Aichele. Norman started his lifelong career at Stivers Accounting which he owned and operated with his wife.

Norman served as State President of the Independent Accountants Association of Illinois and was a board member of the Good Samaritan Inn.

Norman loved to travel – having visited 6 continents and most of the National Parks. His favorite times were vacations and dinners with family and friends.

Norman is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters: Liz (Tom) Harmon and Julie Thomas; grandchildren: Alex Harmon (Katie), Nicole Thomas (Ryan), Jacob Thomas, and Elliott Stasko; great grandchildren: Boyd and Reyse.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents and his brother.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Good Samaritan Inn or St. Paul's Lutheran Church.