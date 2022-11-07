Nov. 18, 1958 - Nov. 4, 2022

HERRICK — Norman Wilson, 63, of Herrick, IL moved in with Jesus on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM at his residence with his loving wife by his side in Herrick.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM in Herrick Christian Church, Herrick, IL with Pastor Paul Dickerson officiating.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, November 7, 2022 also in Herrick Christian Church. Firemen will conduct a Fireman's Memorial Service. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery, Bowling Green Township, Fayette County, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Herrick Fire Department and/or Herrick Christian Church.

Norman Wilson was born Tuesday, November 18, 1958 in Pana, IL the son of Earl and Beulah (Burrus) Wilson. He was raised in Herrick, IL, attending Herrick Elementary School and Cowden-Herrick High School where he graduated with the Class of 1976. Norman Graduated Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and began his teaching career at Tower Hill High School and retired from Pana High School in 2016.

Norman Brent Wilson married Rebecca Irene Hilvety on October 9, 1981 in Herrick Christian Church, she survives.

In addition to his teaching career, Norman was a co-owner of Wilson Fish Farm and operated Wilson Technology. Norman was a 30-year member of the Herrick Fire Department becoming a member in 1992 and Chief on September 11, 2006. Norman was also a Program Director and Climbing Instructor at Rhodes France Scout Reservation. Norman and Becky were Scoutmasters for Troop 98 for over 20 years, and Norman was an NRA pistol and shotgun Instructor. He was a member of Herrick Christian Church.

Norman Wilson is survived by his wife, Becky Wilson of Herrick, IL; daughter, Megan Miller (Cody) of Herrick, IL; son, Brad Wilson (Shannon) of Carbondale, IL; grandchildren: Grayce, Reid, Mayzee, Lanie, Emberlynn, Boone and Asher; and brother, Nelvin Wilson (Angela) of Ramsey, IL. He is preceded in death by parents and step-father, George Frailey.