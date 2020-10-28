MOUNT ZION - O. David McMahon, 91, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away October 27, 2020, in his residence surrounded by family.
In keeping with Dave's wishes the family will celebrate his life at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit dawson-wikoff.com to read an expanded obituary and leave messages of condolence.
Dave was born May 10, 1929. He married Diana "Sue" Sphar on July 15, 1975. He retired as the VP of Marketing and Sales for Essex Wire. He had served in the US Army and was a Korean War veteran.
Surviving are his wife; five children; two brothers; his sister; fifteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.