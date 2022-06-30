 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obituaries deadlines for Independence Day on Monday, July 4

In Honor of Independence Day our offices will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022.

All Obituaries to publish Tuesday 7/5 need to be submitted by Saturday 7/2 (12 noon for The Pantagraph and 1 p.m. for the Herald Review & JG-TC)

We will resume our regular business hours on Tuesday, July 5.

Herald & Review & JG-TC                          

Publication Date ---- Submission Deadline

Monday 7/4 ------------- No Monday paper (e-edition)         

Tuesday 7/5 ------------- 1:00 p.m. Saturday 7/2     

Pantagraph                

Publication Date ---- Submission Deadline

Monday 7/4 ------------- e-edition only

Tuesday 7/5 ------------- 12:00 noon Saturday 7/2

