 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obituaries deadlines for Memorial Day Monday, May 30, 2022

  • 0

In Honor of Memorial Day, our offices will be closed Monday, May 30, 2022.

All Obituaries to publish Tuesday 5/31 need to be submitted by Saturday 5/28 (12 noon for The Pantagraph and 1 p.m. for the Herald Review & JG-TC)

We will resume our regular business hours on Tuesday, May 31.

Herald & Review & JG-TC                          

Publication Date ---- Submission Deadline

Monday 5/30 ------------- No Monday paper (e-edition)         

Tuesday 5/31 ------------- 1:00 p.m. Saturday 5/28        

Pantagraph                

Publication Date ---- Submission Deadline

Monday 5/30 ------------- e-edition only

Tuesday 5/31 ------------- 12:00 noon Saturday 5/28

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News