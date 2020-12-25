DECATUR — Oma Marie (Allison) Condiff, 84, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 1:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Fair Havens Senior Living.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta. Memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene. Due to current mitigations, crowd size will be limited, masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed.

Oma was born December 22, 1936, in Streator, IL, daughter of Rev. Walter E. and Pansy B. (Burns) Allison. She married Charles Marion Condiff October 11, 1957, in Decatur.

Oma was a member of First Church of the Nazarene. She graduated from Monticello High School and was an avid Cardinal fan.

She is survived by her son Dennis Alan Condiff and wife Debbie and grandsons Don Gabhart and Bill Markham, all of Decatur; son Charles Kevin Condiff and wife Diana of Virginia; grandson Charles Andrew Condiff and wife Bethany of Virginia; great-grandchildren: Abigail and Charlie Condiff of Virginia; sisters: Patricia Unger and husband Richard of Glen Carbon, IL, Sharon Pate and husband Kenneth of White Hall, IL. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.