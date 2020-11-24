FORSYTH - O'Neal V. Roberts, 91, of Forsyth, IL passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home in Oxford, IN. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. O'Neal will be laid to rest in Boswell Cemetery, Boswell, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Forsyth Baptist Church.

O'Neal was born on October 6, 1929 in Benton County, IN, the son of Lester and Opal (Richardson) Roberts. He served proudly in the United States Air Force. O'Neal married Ida E. Shoaf on September 9, 1952. She preceded him in death on November 6, 2020. He was a member of International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers, AFL-CIO Local 60 in Morton, IL and worked at numerous power plants across the country. O'Neal was an active member at Forsyth Baptist Church. He enjoyed taking motorcycle trips and watching NASCAR. After retirement he worked as a safety patrol officer/usher at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for racing events.