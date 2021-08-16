SULLIVAN — Opal F. Ritter, age 101, of Sullivan passed away at 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Vail officiating. Burial will take place at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. The family requests casual attire.

Opal was born on July 6, 1920 in Neoga, IL the daughter of Carrie and Everett Aleshire. She married Lowell Ritter on December 18, 1938 in Mattoon, IL. He preceded her in death on August 14, 2001. Opal was a retired farmer.

Survivors include her granddaughters: Patricia Coburn of Decatur, IL, Chris Schumacher and honorary granddaughter Carla Kidwell both of Sullivan; great-grandchildren: AJ, Zach, and Jasmine Coburn.

Opal was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Linda Ritter, three brothers and one sister, and her parents.

Opal loved farming. She also enjoyed cooking and shopping. Most of all, Opal loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Moultrie Co. Paws or Lincolnland Hospice.