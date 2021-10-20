DECATUR- Opal Lorraine Reuben, 97, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 4:07 a.m. in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

The funeral service will be Friday, October 22, at 10:00 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church (901 North Main Street, Decatur, IL) with Pastor Sig Bjorklund officiating. Burial will be in South Macon Township Cemetery, Macon, IL. Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

Opal was born on October 22, 1923, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Henry Theodore Nations and Charlotte Pernisha Heaps Nations. She worked as the secretary at Grace United Methodist Church for many years, retiring in 2019, at the age of 95.

She married Arthur Reuben in 1946, and he died in 1993.

She is survived by a daughter, Yvonne Dorsey (James) of Wayzeta, MO; son, Phillip "Matt" Reuben of Decatur; grandchildren: Sarah Jordan (Quentin), Michael Reuben (Cacee), Erin Dorsey; daughter-in-law, Sue Reuben; great-grandchildren: Tristan, Kaden, and Lily Jordan.

She was preceded by her parents, husband, son Gil, and brother, Victor Nations.

Please sign the family guestbook www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.