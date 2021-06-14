DECATUR - Ophelia T. Hill was born to Tom Henry and Iola Luce Thomas in St. Louis, MO on September 7, 1955. She was the "baby girl" and second child of that union.
She graduated from Northwest High School and attended Tarkio College. It was during her time at Tarkio College she received her special nickname, Ofie. She met Edward Hill there and they were married in 1975. They had one child, Rashad Andre Hill. Although their marriage ended in 1994, they remained good friends.
Ofie and their son, Rashad, moved to Decatur, IL where she worked for Ameren, formally known as Illinois Power. Ofie worked for Ameren for 30 years. While in Decatur, she met Mr. Frank Lee, Sr. who was the principal at Rashad's grade school. Frank asked her to lunch, she kindly turned him down, due to other plans. He asked her to dinner, and she graciously accepted. Frank took Ofie on a date to Chesapeake Bay in Springfield and oh, what a date it was! They spent 23 beautiful years together before his transition in 2017.
A public visitation will be held at City of Refuge Ministries, 401 East Jackson Street, Bloomington, on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 9-11:00 a.m. with a service to follow.
To read the full obituary, please go to eastlawnmemorial.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.