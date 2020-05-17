× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Orv Graham's name is significant with Decatur, IL. He was “The Voice of Decatur” for many years. His name will go down in the history of Decatur as a kind, compassionate man who met each challenge head on.

If you wanted a project done, he was the one to call. He made many friends over the years. Whether it was his voice on the radio, or announcing “Let the Celebration Begin,” Orv made sure these events happened and did it with class.

He married his high school sweetheart, Donna Fancher, and they had a loving relationship for almost 63 years. Donna & Orv were so proud of their family. They had two daughters, Sabrina Macklin, and Piper Graham, who passed away in 1966. He was the voice of WSOY for many years and went on to buy his own station, WSHY in Shelbyville. He owned that station for five years. From his business of MOH (Message on Hold) to his insurance business, to Sunday Morning Easy radio show on WEZC in Clinton, Orv was always the champion for the City of Decatur. His legacy will live on in his wife, his daughter; and loving grandchildren, Graham Wene and his Heidi, Whitney Wene and fiancé Lewie Lewis, and Emma Snearly and husband Mike; and great granddaughter, Lydia Jade Snearly. Lydia made his eyes light up whenever she was around.

Orv was born February 13, 1938, to Mildred and Emery Graham, and was the 7th of 10 children. A private family visitation and celebration of life was held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Decatur Celebration, Theatre 7 or donor's choice. A public remembrance will be held at a later date. As Orv would say, “Good-bye and good luck to you all.”

