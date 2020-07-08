Orvellle Harlan (Harley) Hale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Orvelle Harlan (Harley) Hale passed away June 13, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer. Harley was born June 19th 1967 in Decatur, Il, the son of John Thomas and Shriley (McDermith) Hale.

Harley loved to ride bicycles as a kid he would build monster bikes, but most of all he loved music and playing his drums. Harley played with several bands around Central Il as well as many benefits around the area. Harley loved helping others when he could.

Harley was most proud of his time playing with the band "Saw the Dog", the band played at the Celebration where the band performance was filmed, Harley would watch that film over and over again when he was no longer able to play due to illness.

Harley was a fighter and fought this cancer with all his might to the end. He then donated his body to science in the hope that they could find out more about this cancer, as to treat others of this progressive enemy. When Harley was not playing his drums he loved to cook, and was good at it, Harley worked as a chef at of our local establishments among them Dohert'y, Coz's, and the R-Bar to name a few.