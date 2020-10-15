MAROA — Orville "Ollie" Leroy Dash, 83, of Maroa, IL passed away at 8:53 a.m., October 13, 2020 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Private graveside services will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL with Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating and military honors following. Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of Ollie's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wish Bone Canine Rescue of Bloomington, IL, Macon County CASA or American Legion (Maroa).

Ollie was born April 28, 1937 in Maroa, IL, the son of Kenneth L. and Christibel (Harmon) Dash. He married Cynthia "Cindy" C. Christman August 21, 1959 in Maroa, IL. She passed away January 18, 2001.

Survivors include his children: Kimberley (David) Moore, Maroa, IL; Jeffrey Dash, Chicago, IL; and Tiffany (Harris) Sophocleous, Columbia, MO, granddaughter, Whitney Moore, Webster Grove, MO; sister, Linda (Ron) Voudrie, Decatur, IL. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins, who will greatly miss him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert and Tom.