Oscar Will Lanter

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Cerro Gordo American Legion Post, 220 Wait St. Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Legion Post. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Memorials in Oscar's honor may be made to Cerro Gordo American Legion Post 117 or to the Cerro Gordo Volunteer Fire Department. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo, is assisting the family.

Oscar was born March 1, 1935 in Decatur, the son of Oscar and Viola (Elkins) Lanter. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He married Helen Virginia Jones on April 27, 1967 in Decatur and she preceded him in death March 4, 2007. Oscar worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 30 years, retiring as an inventory manager. He also owned and operated his own backhoe service. Oscar enjoyed gardening, hunting and camping. He was one of Santa's helpers for 40 years. Oscar was very involved in service to the Cerro Gordo community serving as assistant chief for the Volunteer Fire Department and was also an EMT for the Cerro Gordo Ambulance. He was a past commander of Cerro Gordo American Legion Post 117. He most treasured time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Oscar was a member of The Brethren Church of Cerro Gordo.