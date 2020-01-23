DECATUR — Reverend Ottis Langston Livingston was born November 10, 1929 in Decatur, Illinois to the union of Horace Livingston, Sr. and Arlusta (Sanders) Livingston. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur. He retired from A.E. Staley's after 33 years of employment. On September 2, 1950 he united in holy matrimony to the former Honeylee Turnbo.

Rev. Livingston was veteran of the United States Army where he served as a Korean War Combat Medic. He was a part of the 15th Medical and 1st Calvary Division. He received a Bronze Star along with a medal from the President of South Korea.

He was a Charter Member of Life Changers Church. In 1983, he became a Chaplain for the Macon County Jail. Along with his wife, he founded Reach Prison Ministry. Rev. Livingston was very active in the Decatur community. He served on various boards and committees. He served as a special police officer for the City of Decatur for 18 years. He passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 69 years, son, Bishop Glenn E. (Marcia) Livingston, daughters, Susan Denise (Arthur) Vickers, Donna Livingston-Barry, and Suzy Livingston; 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and the Decatur Community family.