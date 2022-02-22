Pamala L. Bliss

She is survived by her husband, Michael; sons: Charles Josselyn (CJ) and Jeffrey; sisters: Karen Heuser and Lori (Jeff) Otto; mother and father in-law, Chuck and Kris Bliss; sister-in-law, Betsy (Ken) Meyer; her nieces and great-nephew.

We remember Pam today, which would have been her 70th birthday. She was a kind, compassionate and loving sister, wife, and friend who never met a stranger. Her deep love for God and people led her to become a nurse until she took on her greatest role as a mother to her boys. Pam was a treasure and is greatly missed.