BOCA RATON, Florida — Pamala L. Bliss, 69, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in her home with her family by her side.
Pam was born February 23, 1952, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Donald and Norma (Thornton) Heuser. Pam married Michael J. Bliss on December 4, 1993.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; sons: Charles Josselyn (CJ) and Jeffrey; sisters: Karen Heuser and Lori (Jeff) Otto; mother and father in-law, Chuck and Kris Bliss; sister-in-law, Betsy (Ken) Meyer; her nieces and great-nephew.
We remember Pam today, which would have been her 70th birthday. She was a kind, compassionate and loving sister, wife, and friend who never met a stranger. Her deep love for God and people led her to become a nurse until she took on her greatest role as a mother to her boys. Pam was a treasure and is greatly missed.
