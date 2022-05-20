Pamela Kaye Dean

July 4, 1960 - May 17, 2022

DECATUR - Pamela Kaye Dean, 61, of Decatur, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Pamela was born July 4, 1960, in Indianapolis, IN, the daughter of Leroy Allen and Leona Marie (Petty) Dean. After graduating from Stephen Decatur High School, she began her 40-plus year career in gas engineering at Ameren, and she earned her associates degree from Richland Community College. Pamela was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and loved spending time with her family, gardening, and enjoying craft beers. She will be remembered for her kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents and ex-husband, Michael Gordillo.

Surviving are her daughters: Amber Kaye (Matthew) Hosey of St. Charles, IL, and Jenna Marie (Kyle) Pink of Bronx, NY; grandchildren: Jada and Mason Hosey; and partner, Eddie Osborne.

Services will be held at Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home on Sunday, May 22, 2022. There will be a visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. Optional gathering to follow.

