May 26, 1955 - April 25, 2023

URBANA — Pamela Lee Hahn, 67, of Urbana, IL, passed away April 25, 2023, after a brief but valiant battle with bone cancer.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Pam was born May 26, 1955, in Decatur, IL, to Edward Lee and Cora Mae (Nash) and baptized in the Lutheran faith.

Pam was a 1973, graduate of Steven Decatur High School. She began a long career with Illinois Bell Telephone Company as a phone operator and held various positions with the company before retiring as a Lineman. It was during her career that she moved to Urbana and completed her Associates Degree from Parkland Community College.

Pam loved to travel, volunteer and especially loved animals.

She was preceded in death by dad, Edward; grandparents, Alvin and Lois Hahn and Willie and Lula Nash; sister-in-law, Bonnie Hahn; and nephew, Christopher Hahn.

She is survived by her mother, Cora Hahn of Decatur; brother, Bruce Hahn, Orlando, FL; niece, Anna Hahn Kerrigan (Patrick); great-nephew, Christopher Jack Kerrigan all of Boston, MA; and her beloved Cocker Spaniel, Luna.

If you wish to honor Pam, please show kindness to others through volunteering or donating to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County or Habitat for Humanity.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." Timothy 4:7.