Aug. 17, 1957 - Jan. 13, 2023

DECATUR — Pamela Marie Dempsey, 65, of Decatur, IL, passed away January 13, 2023, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Pam was born in Decatur on August 17, 1957, the daughter of Kenneth and Monica (Miles) Wells. She married Michael J. Dempsey on December 7, 1985, at St. James Church in Decatur. She worked for Meda Pharmaceuticals, retiring in 2019, after forty-one years. Pam was a devoted scout leader, helping countless young people through her service as a den mother and commissioner for the Lincoln Trail Council. She earned a Silver Beaver award from the BSA and also earned the distinction of the Order of the Arrow. Pam's other great interest was genealogy, which she spent many hours researching.

Pam is survived by her husband, Mike; son, Christopher Michael Dempsey of Decatur; brothers: Charles Wells and Kevin Wells; sisters: Charlene (Jim) McCoy, Sondra Simpson, Theresa Wells, and Brenda (Kevin) Hill; fourteen nieces and nephews; 28 great-nieces and nephews; and five great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Carol Melhorn and Bea McCabe; and nephews: Joseph Wells and Charles Hill.

Visitation for Pam will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Star of Hope Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery. Entombment in the mausoleum will take place following the service.

Memorials may be directed to Ss. James and Patrick Parish.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.