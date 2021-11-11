DECATUR — Pamela "Pam" Jeanne Conway (Ball), 74, of Decatur, passed away at 8:56 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Pam was born July 13, 1947, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of William J. Ball and Barbara J. (Ruthrauff) Ball. Pam married the love of her life, Michael Louis Conway on May 24, 1974. Pam was a lifelong homemaker, bookkeeper for ML Conway Portable Welding, and matriarch of her family. She was a beloved mother, Mamaw, aunt and sister. Pam adored her family and friends, her dog Peggy Sue, her 1955 Chevy Nomad, and was a lifelong fan of Elvis Presley.

Pam is survived by her daughter, Brandy (Chris) Stivers; son, David (Samantha) Smith; grandchildren: Joel (Carmen) Smith, Shelby (James) Smith, Kailey (Bryson) Smith; great-grandsons: Sammy and Lincoln; sister-in-law Susie (Gary) Wolf all of Decatur; sister-in-law Peggy (Mike) Macabobby of Arizona; brothers-in-law: John Conway of Texas and Tom Conway of California; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends that were like family.

Pam is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Debbie Ford and Becky Gherken; and the love of her life, Michael.

The family wishes to thank those at Decatur Memorial Hospital for taking care of Pam in her last days. A special thanks to her nurse Dimitra, for her excellent care and compassion. A celebration for the life, and legacy of Pam and Mike will be held at their home in Spring 2022.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.