MOUNT ZION -- Pamela S. McBride 61, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 6:51 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in her residence, with family by her side.

A service to celebrate Pam’s life will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL with Pastor Tracy Smith officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. until service time Monday evening at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois Charitable Fund. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Pam was born March 5, 1958, in Mt. Vernon, IL the daughter of William A. “Bill” and Maryann (Mathus) Smith. She married Jimmie McBride on October 17, 1975. She formerly worked at Von Maur. She was a kind and giving person who was selfless in care for her family members. She enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors with her family.

Surviving are her husband: Jimmie of Mt. Zion, IL; son: Christopher McBride of Dix, IL; daughter: Chelsea Oberheim (Joe) of Forsyth, IL; mother: Maryann Smith of Dix, IL; grandchildren: Mariah, Breanne, CJ, Landen, and soon to be granddaughter: Bailee Rose; great-grandchildren: Noah and Johnathan; brothers: Bill Smith (Diane) of Dix, IL, Terry smith (Kim) of Dix, IL, Larry Smith of Dix, IL, Rick Smith of Mt. Vernon, IL and Mike Smith (Cathy) of Murray, KY.

Pam was preceded in death by her father and brother: Jimmy.

