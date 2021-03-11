DECATUR — Pamela Sue Nanna (Brazle), 70, of Decatur, IL, passed away at home on March 10, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Pam was born on September 13, 1950 in Barnsdall, OK to Naomi Fisher-Brazle and Woodrow Brazle. She married the love of her life, Rick Nanna in September 1986.

Pam ran her own daycare for many years. She made many good memories with lots of children. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren grow.

Pam truly valued her large family and friends. She never turned away anyone in need.

She is survived by her husband, Rick, of Decatur; children: Tara, Shawn, Carrie and Jason (Tara) all of Decatur; grandchildren: Cole and Corrin; Matthew, Sesley, Breanna and Zack; Mataya, Destini and Dayana; Kiersten and Kaden; two brothers: Steve and Mike Brazle, (Decatur) and one sister Beverly Whinery (Oklahoma). She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and two sisters.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, March 15, 2021, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.