ATHENS, TN - Pastor Jan Munch, originally from Sullivan, Il, went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2022, at age 81. He was the pastor of the Athens Lutheran Church, Athens, TN, from 1983 to 2007. Prior to this, he served as Assistant Pastor at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Decatur, Il, and as a vacancy pastor at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, Mt. Zion, Il. Before entering ministry, he was a DJ and a radio announcer, and a lead vocalist of a popular local Decatur, Il band in the 1970s.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years - Linda Patient Munch, daughters Julie Williamson and Jennifer "Jepper" Ammons, sons-in-law Mark Satterfield and David Williamson, and brother Joel (Anne) Munch. He had ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Pastor Munch was the creator of the internet video ministry ads4christ.org, five Christian novels and one nonfiction book under the pen name of Jon Truman, and several contemporary Christian songs.

There will be a private family interment in October. Receiving of friends will be held on November 13, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 at Athens Lutheran Church in Athens, TN, followed by a memorial service at 4:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Athens Lutheran Church or the ministry of your choice. If you have special memories of Jan to share, please send them to JanMunchMemories@yahoo.com.

Condolences may also be sent to www.laycock-hobbs.com/obituaries/Jan-Munch.

Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.