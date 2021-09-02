OAKLEY — Pastor R. David Stogsdill, 75, of Oakley, IL, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 6, 2021 at Life Foursquare Church, Decatur, with visitation 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the church. Private family burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo, IL.

Memorials in David's honor may be made to Life Foursquare Church.

David was born March 8, 1946 in Decatur, IL, the son of Robert and Doris (Williams) Stogsdill. He married Ellen McDonald on June 19, 1966 in Cerro Gordo.

David was a member and Care Pastor at Life Foursquare, Decatur. He previously was a Pastor for 45 years, in Bradley, IL, Melvin, IL, Newcastle, IN, was the founder of Open Hearts Foursquare in Monticello and loved studying God's Word. David loved construction and built their home and the Open Hearts Foursquare Church in Monticello. He also enjoyed computer programming and driving a bus for Argenta-Oreana schools after his retirement.

David is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ellen of Oakley, IL; son Michael (Michelle) Stogsdill of Cerro Gordo; daughter Tammie (Brian) Ennis of Clinton; grandchildren: Tiffany (Ryan) Cochran, Aaron (Heather) Ennis, Nathan (Molly) Ennis, Miranda (Jacob) Overton; step grandchildren Jackson, Samuel, Morgan; great grandchildren: Finley Rose Cochran, Theodore Ennis, and one on the way, Elsie Ennis; sister Judie (Robert) Smith; nieces and nephews: Brandon, Michelle, and Shawna; family in heart: Scott (Michelle) Reece and their children Jessica, Jordan, Lauren, Joseph, Kate, Bella; and many others who he mentored.

He was preceded in death by his parents, great granddaughter Abigail.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.