DANVILLE - Pastor Renee F. (Jelks) Hunt-McCray, 57, of Danville, Illinois formerly of Decatur transitioned from earth to glory on Sunday July 11, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Champaign.

Homegoing Service will be held 12:00 Noon Monday, July 19, 2021 at Community Temple Church of God in Christ (759 S. Jackson St., Decatur) with visitation one hour before service. Burial: Macon County Memorial Park. Professional