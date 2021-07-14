 Skip to main content
Pastor Renee F. (Jelks) Hunt-McCray

Pastor Renee F. (Jelks) Hunt-McCray
DANVILLE - Pastor Renee F. (Jelks) Hunt-McCray, 57, of Danville, Illinois formerly of Decatur transitioned from earth to glory on Sunday July 11, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Champaign.

Homegoing Service will be held 12:00 Noon Monday, July 19, 2021 at Community Temple Church of God in Christ (759 S. Jackson St., Decatur) with visitation one hour before service. Burial: Macon County Memorial Park. Professional

Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service www.walkerfs.com

