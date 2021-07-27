Pat Taylor

July 7, 1946 - July 24, 2021

DECATUR - Pat Taylor, 75, of Decatur, formerly of Cerro Gordo, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2021 at St. John's Hospital.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church, Cerro Gordo. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Friday, at the church. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Memorials in Pat's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Pat was born July 7, 1946 in Decatur, the daughter of David Thomas and Harriett (Bledsoe) James. She married Bob Taylor in August 25, 1963 in La Place. Pat was an animal lover rescuing dogs and cats throughout her life and was passionate about her pets. She loved walking her dogs. Pat and Bob enjoyed spending time together - including many memorable trips to Las Vegas and the Southwest.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bob Taylor; daughter, Tammy Dunning and husband, Wayne of Decatur; grandsons: Blake West and wife, Sarah of Maroa and Patrick Charles of Decatur; great-grandchildren: Adelyn and Parker; siblings: Michael Thomas and wife, Janice, Carol Patrick, Carl James and John James and wife, Patty; many nieces and nephews and special neighbors: Barb, Dana and Trisha.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, David and Harriett; and step-father, Bill James.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.