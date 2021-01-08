MOUNT ZION - Patrice "Patti" L. Howell 65, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A private family funeral service will be held at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Patti was born May 23, 1955, in Harvey, IL the daughter of Paul and Bonnie (Lauderback) Wood. She retired from UPS. Patti married Randy Howell on January 13, 1973. She was a member of Second Church of God and had a great love for her family.

Surviving are her husband: Randy of Mt. Zion, IL; father: Paul Wood of Kingman, AZ; daughter: Bridget Harrison (Brad Tucker) of Mt. Zion; sons: Brian Howell (Susanne) of Murten, Switzerland, and Brandon Howell (Lindsey) of Decatur; brother: James Wood of Brooklyn Park, MN; sister: Lori Lowe (Albert) of Nancy, KY; grandchildren: Dakota Harrison, Dalton Harrison, Noa Lynn Howell, Marius Howell, Marlow Minnes, and August Howell.

Patti was preceded in death by her mother.