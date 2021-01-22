 Skip to main content
Patricia A. Ellis
DECATUR - Patricia A. Ellis, 73 of Decatur died Saturday, January 16, 2021 in St. Mary's Hospital.

Funeral mass 12:00 noon Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Decatur, IL. Visitation two hours before Mass at the church. Burial Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials to Right to Life.

Sign the guestbook and see the expanded obit at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

