BLUE MOUND — Patricia A. Luka 79, of Blue Mound, IL passed away at 8:35 a.m., Friday, February 5, 2021, in Lincolnshire Place.

A service to honor Patricia's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound, IL. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Patricia's memory to Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Patricia was born June 3, 1941, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Edward Lyle and Pauline (Mize) Jones. She married Raymond E. Luka on June 14, 1958. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2019. Patricia was a beautician and had formerly owned and operated Luka's Locks Away Salon. She was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Patricia enjoyed cooking and gardening, especially tending to her flowers. Her passion was her family and grandchildren.

Surviving are her sons: Greg Luka (Barb) of Blue Mound and Mark Luka (Carla) of Blue Mound; grandchildren: Zach Luka (Mary), Justin Luka, Garth Luka (Morgan), Stacey Pryczyski, Tracey Pryczyski, Emily Luka, and Blake Luka; great-grandchildren: Annamarie, Kolbe, Ellis, and Ila.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, twin infant children, and her sister.