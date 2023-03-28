Oct. 29, 1932 - March 26, 2023

MOUNT ZION — Patricia A. Myers, 90, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 2:51 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023, in her residence.

A service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, in the Long Creek United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning until service time. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services.

Memorials may be made to the Long Creek United Methodist Church.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Patricia was born October 29, 1932, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Elmer and Ethel (Hadden) Williamson. She married Ernest E. Myers on August 27, 1950. He preceded her in death on June 28, 2007. Patricia was a member of the Long Creek United Methodist Church. She was a 1950 graduate of Cerro Gordo High School. She had spent many years assisting her husband with their farming operation.

Surviving are her children: Jeff Myers (Lianne) of Arcola, IL, Linnie Workman (Dale) of Long Creek, and Kay Roney (Lee) of Findlay, IL; grandchildren: Sarah Robbins (Nathan), Bryan Roney (Kylee), Marcy Jackson (Jordan), Laurie Opperman (Brad), Alex Myers, Emily Lyons (Andrew), Adam Myers (fiance Corrine Hillard) and David Myers (Jennifer); thirteen great-grandchildren also survive.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, parents; one daughter, Mary Janeen; her brother, Burlan Williamson; and her sister, Betty Talkington.