CLINTON — Patricia A. Sympson 86 of Clinton, IL passed away 7:33 PM January 19, 2021 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

No services are planned at this time. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, has assisted the family with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to Second Chance Pet Adoption.

Patricia was born February 1, 1934 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Edward Henry and Nellie (Daggett) Ellis. She married Richard Stanley "Red" Sympson on May 20, 1960.

Survivors include her children: Pamela Ann Heiberg, Wapella, IL; Penny Sympson, Des Plaines, IL; Randall S. Sympson, Waynesville, IL; two grandchildren: Erik Heiberg and Riley Sympson; brother, John Edward (Linda) Ellis, Cherry Hill, NJ; sister in law Barb Ellis, Dexter, MI; two nieces, two great-nieces, two great-nephews, and her granddog, Alfie.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.

Patricia retired from Dave's Food Basket, Clinton, IL. She worked at Spurgeon's, where she was known as the "Candy Lady", and also worked at Wallace Business Forms and State Farm. Patricia served on the board of the De Witt County Housing Authority. She enjoyed puzzles, murder mystery novels, soap operas, and admiring squirrels.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.